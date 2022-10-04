Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday, congratulated Dr Eruani Azibapu Godbless, President/CEO, Azikel Close, Obogoro, Yenagoa on his conferment with the National Honour of Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR) by President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a letter he personally signed, Obasanjo noted that the honour is a testimony of Godbless’ efforts at generating and repositioning the nation for stability, growth, and sustained development through private initiative.

He said: “I have no doubt that this recognition was to further appreciate the fact that a man of your position has the interest of the nation at heart by complementing Government’s efforts at generating and repositioning the nation for stability, growth, and sustained development, particularly through your private initiative of establishing the first private hydroskimming refinery in Nigeria, the benefit of which will not only help the nation’s target at reducing fuel importation, but also improve retail distribution across the country which eventually will move the nation closer to total independence from the importation of refining petroleum products. You are indeed a man with indelible records of integrity, probity, accountability, patriotism and an embodiment of professionalism.”

Obasanjo noted that he has no doubt in his mind that Godbless was worthy of the award of CFR.

“My long association with you-leaves me in no doubt that you have richly earned this honour. Even though you nave received several honours and meritorious awards during the course of your numerous and meritorious contributions to our nation, I believe you are right in according this honour the pride of place.”