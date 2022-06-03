Nigeria’s former President, Dr Olusegun Obasanjo and Mr Aliko Dangote, Chairman and CEO, Dangote Group, will be featuring at the 29th annual general meetings of Afreximbank holding in Cairo Egypt this month.

The information is contained in a statement signed by Afreximbank’s media contact, Amadou Sall, yesterday.

The Annual Meetings of the bank with the theme “Realising the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) Potential in the post COVID-19 Era – Leveraging the Power of the Youth” would be held from June 15 to 18, 2022. .

Sall said the event, which would bring together global experts and high-profile speakers, would include Advisory Group Meetings and the Annual General Meeting of shareholders, complemented by seminars and plenaries.

He said the Afreximbank Annual Meetings are open to banking industry professionals, trade and trade finance practitioners and other parties involved in economic development from across Africa and beyond.

According to him, the meetings, which have been ranked among the most important gatherings of economic decision-makers in Africa, are also to be attended by business and political leaders, including Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President, of the Arab Republic of Egypt and Prof Benedict Oramah, President/Chairman of the Board of Directors, Afreximbank.

Others include Mr Tarek Amer, Governor, Central Bank of Egypt, the Arab Republic of Egypt, Dr Mohamed Maait, Minister of Finance, the Arab Republic of Egypt and Mrs Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

