Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, has lamented the fate of over 14 million out of school children in Nigeria, declaring that lack of formal education and stagnated development are some of the biggest problems confronting the country.

Obasanjo was qouted to have stated this while speaking as the Chairman of the second convocation ceremony of Chrisland University, Abeokuta

In a statement issued at the weekend by Cletus Ilobanafor, Media Consultant to the university, Obasanjo was said to have disclosed that about 14 million children who ought to be in school are out on the streets, saying “this should be a source of worry to whoever wants the best for the country and Africa as a whole”.

He added that “the number of children that should be in school and are not in school in Nigeria, is more than the population of many African countries”.

Obasanjo urged the graduating students to remain focused in spite of the difficulties in Nigeria, adding that, there are still opportunities out there that they could make good use of to be great in life.

The governor of Ogun state, Dapo Abiodun, represented by the Commissioner for Education, Prof Abayomi Arigbabu, while rejoicing with the university on the occasion of its 2nd convocation praised the institution for its commitment to quality university education that is needed to produce manpower to address some of the country’s challenges.

Also speaking, the wife of the governor, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, lauded the university management for working round the clock to ensure the convocation held despite the challenges in the year 2020.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Chinedum Peace Babalola congratulated the 28 graduating students, awarded with bachelor degrees and professional certificates in entrepreneurship, saying their training in the university had also equipped them with skills for self-employment.

Prof Babalola disclosed that among the 28 graduates, five who are all females made First Class, while Folashade Kikelomo Mary with 4.80 CGPA, from the College of Natural and Applied Sciences emerged as the overall best graduating student.

The VC furthet said the university had instilled in the students, entrepreneurial skills that would turn them into job creators and not job seekers.

The guest speaker at the convocation, Commissioner for Human Resources, Science and Technology, African Union,

Prof Sarah Anyang Agbor, charged African leaders to have the strong political will to ensure sustainable growth and impact the people for good.

Delivering the convocation lecture with the theme “Leadership, Sustainable Growth, and National Building in Africa: A Reflective Perspective”, Agbor explained that “among the critical issues Africa faces today, is the bludgeoning youth population and with it, the challenge of youth unemployment”, saying that data from the National Bureau of Statistics in Nigeria revealed that unemployment rate as at the second quarter of 2020 was 27.1%.

“For us to achieve AU Vision 2063, change the glooming narrative of the African youth, the leaders must invest in good governance to achieve this goal. Good governance is a reflection of an effective leadership and vice versa”.