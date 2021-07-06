From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has denied the report that he was planning to form a new political party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media Affairs, Kehinde Akinyemi, the former President dismissed the report as unfounded and referred those spreading the rumour to visit ‘Yaba Left.’

‘Yaba Left’ is a lingo used to describe the psychiatric hospital in Yaba, Lagos State.

The statement indicated that Obasanjo was in Kabul, Afghanistan when the event attributed to him was reported.

“In my part of the world, when you say goodnight in a place, you do not go back there and say good evening. The one who reported that may need to visit Yaba Left. And those who believe it can believe that their mothers are men. I am done with partisan politics, but by my position in Nigeria and in Africa, and without being immodest and indeed in the world, my door must be opened and it is open to any individual or group of individuals who want to seek my opinion, view or advice on any issue or matter and I will respond to the best of my ability, without being part of that individual or group.

“If anything, Chief Obasanjo’s political party today is the party of Nigerians facing insecurity, unemployment, hunger, poverty, and various other challenging issues. It is the party of Nigeria that must be saved, kept wholesomely united in peace, security, equity, development and progress.

“Let those who want to use the back door to force Chief Obasanjo to return to partisan politics respect his choice to remain a non-partisan statesman. On his part, the former President will continue to perform his role as a statesman focused on providing counsel, support, or solutions wherever possible in Nigeria, Africa and indeed the world.”

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.