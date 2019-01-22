Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

All Progressive Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said former President Olusegun Obasanjo failed the Yoruba nation, and , for not recognising the June 12, 1993 mandate of late Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola.

Tinubu, in his reaction to Obasanjo’s 16-page letter on President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, yesterday, at the presidential campaign, which held at Ramat Square, Maiduguri, Borno State, said Yoruba and Nigerians would not forget that Obasanjo failed to recognise June 12, which he said gave the former president the opportunity to rule the country.

“We won’t Obasanjo’s shenanigan. Yoruba won’t forget in a hurry that Obasanjo could not actualise and recognise the mandate given to MKO Abiola. We waited in 2003 and 2007, but, Obasanjo failed to recognise the June 12 struggle. But, President Buhari came and recognised our aspiration in June 12; within three years of his government,” Tinubu said, in his response to Obasanjo’s comparison of Buhari with late General Sani Abacha. He also claimed Obasanjo laid the foundation for rigging in the country.

“Who can recall the 2003 rigging? Who can recall Obasanjo’s rigging in 2007? Who knows rigging better than him?” Tinubu asked rhetorically.

He charged the People’s Democratic Party not to trust Obasanjo, and insisted that the former president is “known for his trade. Obasanjo is expired. Ota is enough a place to keep quiet,” he said.

In his address, Buhari assured the people of Borno of improved security and also, agreed there is more to be done on the security situation in the North East, but appealed for patience and understanding.

“I want to let you all know that we’ve been able to appreciably deliver on the promises that we made four years ago on three key sectors, which are security, economy and fight against corruption.

“On the issue of security, we’ve done a lot, but there is still more to be done, and I assure you all that we are not going to relent, but carry on with the war,” the president

The campaign was attended by APC chieftains in Borno, including former Secretary to the Government (SGF), Ambassador Babagana Kingibe, Minister of State for Works, Power and Housing, Mustapha Shehuri, former Borno governor, Ali Modu Sheriff.