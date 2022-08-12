Two eminent statesmen, former president Olusegun Obasanjo and Commodore Olabode George (retd) have expressed grave concern over state of affairs in the country.

While Obasanjo said Nigeria is yet to achieve its full potential, George warned that an Armageddon is hovering over the nation.

The duo spoke at senate fora on Wednesday.

Obasanjo, who spoke at the Wilson Badejo Foundation 15th annual lecture in Lagos said anyone who said things were fine should have their head examined.

He admonished Nigerians to vote for the right candidate in 2023 because the progress of the country is at stake.

“It is either we make the right choice in 2023 because if we make the right choice, we would get there. However, if we do not make the right choice in 2023, things would consume us and we pray against that one. We must make the right choice in 2023.

“My friend, late Ahmed Joda, used to tell me that God has given us everything a nation needs and there’s no need for prayers because if God has given you everything and you squandered it, then something is wrong. I told him that even at that, we still need prayers as a nation because what is good needs prayers and on the other side too, we still need more prayers.”

While raising concern over rising insecurity across the country, George, former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said: “An Armageddon is hovering over this nation. Whether you are super rich, middle class or the masses, nobody is safe again. And APC (All Progressives Congress), a party of strange bed fellows, is responsible for the insecurity in the land.

“In 2015, they lied to Nigerians that they have the magic to turn this country around, stop insecurity, improve on the economy and make Nigerians happy. It is obvious now that they lied. You don’t lie yourself to success”.

George expressed surprise the the National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno, is still in office,

He recalled his official visit, as a Naval Officer, to the War College in the United States in 1986, saying: “Today, modern technology is readily available everywhere. In 1986, I attended the War College in the United States as the president of Class 30. As we sat down in the war room, the live screen was showing Tinubu Square, Apongbon, CMS and other places in Lagos. I saw the CBN area, Broad Street and the yellow buses. We watched everything on a giant screen.

“That was in 1986 through satellite technology. Even drones are readily available now. If we can’t get the premium, we can always get the ones to locate these bandits who have created an aura of invincibility around.

“That was in 1986. So, I wonder why some terrorists would attack a Kaduna-bound train, kill and abduct passengers and the government still can’t rescue the remaining passengers. As a military man, I still don’t know why we can’t use technology, intelligence and satellites to end insecurity in this country. I don’t know why the NSA is still keeping his job.

What is our NSA doing? He’s a very smart officer. Is the system denying him the opportunity to acquire modern technology? I’m baffled because the younger generation is more brilliant”.

He wondered how candidates and political parties would campaign round the country during the electioneering in an atmosphere of insecurity.

George said it was shameful and worrisome that terrorists attacked the Brigade of Guards and set free prisoners from correctional centres and no arrest was made.

“It is more honourable for Monguno to bow out. What is he doing there? The United States just dealt with Osama bin Laden’s deputy. The technology-satellite and drones are still there.”