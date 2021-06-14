The former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo has given Thumbs-up to the Institute Of Directors (IOD) Nigeria for its resolve and resilience to make impact to humanity.

At a courtesy visit to the erstwhile president in Ogun State over the weekend, the President of IOD, Chris Okunowo, F.Iod, implored Obasanjo to do everything within his power to garner support for IOD to thrive in the country especially the South West zone.

According to a statement delivered by the South West coordinator of IOD, Adedamola Ade-Onojobi, the elder statesman commended IOD’s core values represented by the acronym – IMPACT, which stands for: Integrity, Meritocracy, Professionalism, Accountability, Customer Centricity and Teamwork.

“I like Professionalism, Meritocracy, Teamwork, Accountability and other core values of the institute’s mandate. However we need corporate management, administration and integrity across board to get things right.

“Today Nigeria needs a Sound Political, Diplomatic, Religious and Corporate leadership because Politics without administration is a failure. So leaders across board must be careful with Boardroom management and Politics to ensure the right things are done as and when due else they will perish,”

He pledged human and material support for IOD and charged it to keep the ball rolling and never lose sight of its mandate of making impact in the country.

Similarly, the Alake of Egbaland in Abeokuta, Ogun state, His Majesty, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo III, charged IOD to look critically at the broken walls of the country both in the public and private sectors and mend the anomalies bedeviling the country currently within its capability.

The Oba made this charge in his Palace when IOD paid him a courtesy visit as part of activities marking the sent-forth of it’s president, Chris Olufunmilola Okunowo, where he tasked the institute to educate and sensitize the populace especially the public institutions and Personnel on corporate governance and quality leadership in line with its mandate.

The Paramount ruler of Egbaland said, “IOD should come in and fix critical loopholes and pitfalls in the management and administration of Nigeria within its capacity in line with its core values of making impact. Nigeria must see your impact, while other Professional bodies play their own roles alongside, all efforts are geared towards righting the myriads of wrongs going on in the country.

“The onus rest on all of us, of course the government alone cannot fix the country’s broken walls. Though Fredrick Lugard made a grave mistake to amalgamate the North and South in 1914, however, we are better as a big entity, never mind the challenges we are facing today, they are temporary and we shall overcome all,” he stressed.