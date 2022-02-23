Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and a former Head of State, retired Gen.Yakubu Gowon, are among dignitaries to attend the Christian Leadership Summit being organised by the Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN).

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by BSN, the President of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Ayokunle Olasupo, will also participate in the summit with the theme “The Holy Bible: Our Reliable Foundation for Maximising Personal and National Well-being”.

The event to take place in Ikeja on March 10, will be chaired by Obasanjo.

The keynote speakers include Olasupo, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria President, Bishop Francis Wale-Oke; Global Ambassador of American Bible Society (ABS), James Calford; and ABS’s Executive Director of Global Philanthropy, Jane Jelgerhuis.

Church leaders and captains of industries are expected to participate in the summit.

BSN is a member of the United Bible Societies, a world fellowship of 146 national Bible societies working to place God’s Word in the hearts and hands of the people they serve across 200 countries and territories. (NAN)