Cosmas Omegoh, Lagos

The funeral service for the repose of the soul of late Brigadier Mobolaji Olufunso Johnson, the first military governor of Lagos State, has rounded off with eminent persons in attendance.

The event, held at Hoarse’s Memorial Methodist Church, Sabo,Yaba, Lagos, was graced by former President Olusugun Obasanjo; former military Head of State Yakubu Gowon, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Nigerian ambassadors, top military brass, traditional and religiuos leaders.

The memorial service was officiated by Most Rev Obafemi Adeleye, the Archbishop of the Diocese of Lagos Mainland of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Very Rev Oluwole Kuyebi, the host church’s presbyster and minister in charge, among others.

Encomiums and eulogies were showered on the late general, who is credited to having laid the foundation for a new Lagos.

Herbert Macalay Street, in Sabo Yaba and adjoining streets were on lockdown for hours during the service.

With the service over, a large crowd gathered to catch glimeses of the dignitaries, especially former President Obasanjo.

The body of the late general was later driven to Ebony Vault, Ikoyi, where he is to be laid to rest.

Late Mobolaji-Johnson died on October 30. He was 83 years old.