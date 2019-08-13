Tony Osauzo, Benin and Gyang Bere, Jos

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, said yesterday that Chief John Odigie-Oyegun’s life has been that of “tireless, selfless and patriotic service to the fatherland as a distinguished public servant and one that is greatly admired by the general public and revered by his peers and subordinates as a straightforward and complete gentleman and also as an indefatigable politician at various times on his life.”

Obasanjo in a birthday greeting letter signed by him and read by his representative, Mr. Gideon Ikhine, at Oyegun’s 80th birthday, lauded him on his “most eventful and colourful life and career all these many decades.

“You have, no doubt, recorded a worthy legacy especially through your working career as a civil servant in the federal civil service.

“It was quite fitting therefore, that your invaluable contribution to building a better society was well acknowledged via the conferment on you of the national honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON). Without any doubt you remain an icon and a major source of blessing and inspiration to our country and many generations of Nigeria who are looking up to a better and greater Nigeria with good governance based on democratic principles and practice leading to unity of diversity, justice and security and socio-economic progress with strong leadership”, Obasanjo said.

Meanwhile, Plateau State Governor and Chairman of Northern Governor’s Forum, Simon Lalong has described him as a man full of political experience that led the APC to the unseating of a sitting Government during the 2015 General Election.

Lalong, in a press statement signed by his Director of Press Affairs, Makut Simon Macham, congratulated Oyegun on his 80th birthday.