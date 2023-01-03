From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency has said former President Olusegun Obasanjo attack on President Muhammadu Buhari was born out jealousy having beaten him to a new record in the nation’s development process.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President,Garba Shehu, said the former president having tried tenure elongation and failed, was being deceived by his fictitious mind that he is the one under attack.

In the statement titled: “Morally squalid Obasanjo attacks leaders out of frustration,” Shehu described Obasanjo’s tenure, from 1999-2007 as representing the dark days of Nigeria’s democracy due to a slew of assaults on the constitution.

Obasanjo in his open letter endorsing Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi had knocked President Buhari for mismanaging the economy saying in the last seven and half years of Buhari Nigerians have lived in hell and moved from “frying pan to fire. and from mountain top to the valley.”

Shehu, however, said President Buhari was ahead of Obasanjo in all fields of national development.

He alleged that Obasanjo lied to the people of the South East while seeking re-election to get their votes, noting that Buhari got no votes from the region, yet built for them the second Niger bridge.

“He will not stop attacking President Muhammadu Buhari because the former President won’t stop being jealous of anyone who beats him to a new record in the nation’s development process.

“President Buhari just completed the world class edifice that is the Second Niger Bridge after three decades of failed promises. It is now awaiting commissioning. Obasanjo laid the sod for the bridge in his first term as elected President and work never started.

“When he sought re-election for his second term in office, he returned to the site to turn the sod for the bridge the second time. When the Obi of Onitsha, forthright and scholarly, reminded him that he had done this in the past, Obasanjo told the foremost Southeast traditional ruler that he was a liar, in the full presence of the Chiefs and Oracles in his palace.

Obasanjo lied to the South East to get their votes. President Buhari didn’t get their votes but built the bridge because he believed it is the right thing to do.

“..President Buhari had been bagging awards and encomiums for trying to do that which the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria says a leader should do: serve one, or a maximum of two terms and go. President Buhari has been stating and restating that he will supervise a better election than the one that brought him to office and to leave as and when due.

“Having tried tenure elongation and failed, Obasanjo’s fictitious mind must be telling him that he is the one under attack. But he is not on President Buhari’s radar because experience has shown, especially lately in West Africa where there have been at least three successful coups and many other failed attempts, that third term or tenure elongation is a recipe for political instability.

“Furthermore, the totality of African leaders appointed President Buhari the Anti-Corruption Champion of the continent.

You can’t be an anti-corruption champion if “you meddled and bent the rules,” carrying the putrid responsibility of what happened to national assets in the name of privatization as documented by the Nigerian Senate in 2011.

“As an insight, the Aluminum Smelter Company of Nigeria, ALSCON, which was set up with $3.2 billion, was sold to a Russian firm, Russal, for a paltry $130million. Delta Steel, which was set up in 2005, at a cost of $1.5billion, was sold to Global Infrastructure for just $30million. ALSCON got back $120million for the dredging of the Imo River, which was never carried out.”

“As President, Obasanjo destabilized internal democracy by orchestrating impeachment after impeachment of governors who were not compliant with his highly imperial administration.

As we said sometime back, Mr. Obasanjo’s tenure, 1999-2007, represented the dark days of Nigeria’s democracy due to a slew of assaults on the constitution.”

Shehu said “Hell” for Obasanjo is when any President that comes after him refuses to be his own puppet, to do as he wishes on all matters and at all times.

“He then keeps attacking out of frustration. Obasanjo’s vengeful attitude towards President Buhari is the height of selfishness and little short of moral squalor.”