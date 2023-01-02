From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency has described former President Olusegun Obasanjo as a man well known for attacking President Muhammadu Buhari because he won’t stop being jealous of anyone who beats him to a new record in the nation’s development process.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the former president, “having tried tenure elongation and failed, is being deceived by his fictitious mind that he is the one under attack.”

Obasanjo in his New Year message where he endorsed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, said: “The last seven and a half years have no doubt been eventful and stressful years for many Nigerians.

“We have moved from frying pan to fire and from mountain top to the valley. Our leaders have done their best, but their best had turned out to be not the best for Nigeria and Nigerians at home and abroad.

“For most Nigerians, it was hell on earth. Those of us who are alive should thank God for His mercies, brace ourselves for the remaining few months of this administration and pray and work very hard for an immediate better future – a future of liberation, restoration and great hope and expectation.”

In the statement titled “Morally Squalid Obasanjo Attacks Leaders Out of Frustration”, Shehu described Obasanjo’s tenure, 1999-2007, represented the dark days of Nigeria’s democracy due to a slew of assaults on the constitution.

The presidential aide declared that President Buhari is ahead of Obasanjo in all fields of national development that is a “cardinal sin to Obasanjo whose hallucinations tell him that he is the best ever to lead Nigeria and there will never be another one better than him.”

The statement alleged that Obasanjo lied to the people of the South East while seeking re-election to get their votes, noting that Buhari got no votes from the region, yet built for them the second Niger bridge.

The statement reads: