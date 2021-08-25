Topflyers Magazine International, publisher of Topflyers Magazine, is to honour Nigerians who have distinguished themselves in various fields of endeavour.

Nominees for the magazine’s ninth edition of the award ceremony billed for September, include former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan; Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, and Director General of the World Trade Organisation, Ngozi Okonkwo-Iweala, among others.

Addressing a press conference to kickstart the voting process of the nominees in Abuja, Chief Executive Officer of the company, Musa Yahaya, said recipients of the 2021 edition of the award are public office holders, monarchs, artisans, content creators, religious leaders, CEOs, activists, philanthropists, fashion designers and all those who have greatly excelled in their fields of endeavour and have contributed to the socio-capital development of Nigerians, Nigeria and Africa.

Musa said this year’s award nominees were in different categories, with four nominees, from where one person would emerge as the winner of the category through free and fair voting by Nigerians.

“We at Topflyers Magazine want to motivate topflyers from different fields so they can further motivate the younger ones and other ‘Topflyers’ to help raise more ‘Topflyers.’ We believe in succeeding by helping others rise and this is the mandate attached to our awards,” he said.