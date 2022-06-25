From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has lamented the current trend of recycling of old politicians to elective positions in the country, stressing that young Nigerians would not have the chance to exhibit themselves, if the trend continues.

He gave this position while mentoring some selected students at the 2022 National Exhibition and Awards of the Students for the Advancement of Global Entrepreneurship, SAGE, held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on Saturday.

Obasanjo explained that the kind of money involved in the current politics of the country has made it difficult for young Nigerians to participate, urging them to remain hopeful.

The former president while responding to a question asked by one of the students, said picking Atiku Abubakar as his running mate was part of his “genuine mistakes”, saying that God saved him from all of his mistakes.

Obasanjo further called for religious tolerance and harmony among Nigerians, submitting that no nation can develop amidst religious acrimony.

Earlier, the Chairman of SAGE Nigeria, Agwu Amogu said the organisation believed that the country can be a world leader in providing potent human capital to the rest of the world, setting a benchmark for other countries to follow.

He, however, said that the country is in dire need of a paradigm shift in education, in order for it to attain greatness.