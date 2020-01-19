Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has commended the philanthropy and humanitarian activities of a prominent business mogul, Sir Kesington Adebutu.

Obasanjo gave his commendation on Saturday in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, during the investiture of Adebutu, popularly known as ‘Baba Ijebu,’ as the first honorary member of Abeokuta Club.

At the event, which also featured the 45th President Party of the Club, Obasanjo said the marital breakdown between his child and Adebutu’s daughter will not affect his relationship with the Odole Oodua.

Eminent personalities, including the Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, Agura of Gbagura, Oba Babajide Bakare, former minister of mines and steel development, Alhaji Sarafa Isola, Chief Olatunde Abudu, Chief Solomon Onafowokan, Dr Doyin Okupe, Chief Oyewole Fasawe, and Chief (Mrs) Adebisi Edionsere (Cash Madam), among others, attended the investiture.

Obasanjo, who is one of the vice patrons of the club, saluted the honoree for rendering “marvelous services” to Abeokuta and Egbaland, adding that the conferment of honorary membership on him by the Club was worthwhile and deserving.