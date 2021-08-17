From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Former Nigerian president, Olusegun Obasanjo; Ghana President, Nana Akuffo-Addo and Mahamad Ennaceur, the former interim president of Tunisia, have been nominated for the African leadership award.

Also nominated for posthumous elite heroes award are the first prime minister of Nigeria, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa; former presidents of South Africa, Nelson Mandela; Jerry Rawlings and Desmond Tutu.

The prestigious elite organisations board announced this in a statement made available to journalists at the weekend.

According to the statement by its Executive Chairman, Uwakhemen Festus, on behalf of the governing council, the names were carefully selected through due process.

The statement disclosed further that the first award recipients would be inducted into the African Prestigious Elite Leaders Hall of Fame and Personality Award, respectively.

It added that the nominated recipients approved by the organisation’s advisory board shall be inducted into the ‘Africa’s highest honour award as nomination letters have been sent to the recipients.

The statement listed the nominees for the African Prestigious Elite Leaders Hall of Fame category to include Akuffo-Addo, Obasanjo, Ennaceur, Adly Mansour, former president of Egypt; and Jose’ Mario Vaz, former president of Guinea-Bissau.