From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Ghanain president, Nana Akuffo-Addo and Mahamad Ennaceur and former interim President of Tunisia have been nominated for the African Leadership Award.

Also, first prime minister of Nigeria, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, former President of South Africa, Nelson Mandela, Jerry Rawlings and Desmond Tutu were nominated for posthumous awards. The Board of Prestigious Elites Organisation announced this in a statement made available to journalists at the weekend.

According to the statement signed by its Executive Chairman, Prof. Uwakhemen Festus, on behalf of the governing council, the names were carefully selected through due process.

The statement disclosed further that the first award recipients would be inducted into the African Prestigious Elites Leaders Hall of Fame and Personality Award respectively.

It added that the nominated recipients approved by the organization’s advisory board shall be inducted into ‘Africa’s highest honor award as nomination letters are being sent out to the recipients.