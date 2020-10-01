Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo was reported to have met with the former governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, over the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo State.

Mimiko who is the national leader of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), the platform under which the state deputy governor is seeking election as Governor, reportedly met with Obasanjo at his hilltop mansion, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The meeting which was held behind closed doors, it was gathered, was not unconnected with the forthcoming governorship election in the state, and the possibility of an alliance between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and ZLP.

According to a source, the meeting was at the instance of Obasanjo and it was learnt that some eminent politicians were also at the meeting.

It was also learnt that Obasanjo pleaded with Mimiko to work for the candidate of the PDP, Mr Eyitayo Jegede.

Although it was not certain whether or not a truce was reached at the meeting, the political gladiators who attended the meeting were said to have sought for an opportunity to meet with their followers.

The PDP’s candidate had last week in company of Otunba Oyewole Fasawe visited Obasanjo in Abeokuta where issues relating to the forthcoming governorship election in the state were reportedly discussed.

Also, Obasanjo was in Ondo State last week for the launch of the book written by Afenifere leader, Chief Reuben Fasoranti.