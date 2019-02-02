Worried by the violence that has characterised political campaigns in Ogun State, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Saturday, met with leaders of major political parties and security chiefs in the state ahead of the general elections.

Our correspondent gathered that at least ten supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) were injured and many campaign vehicles shattered when both parties clashed last Thursday in Abeokuta.

The former president met the political parties leaders behind closed doors for over two hours at Owu Hall inside Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Briefing newsmen shortly after the meeting, the State Chairman of Action Democratic Party (ADP), Wale Egunleti, said Obasanjo warned them to maintain peaceful campaign in the interest of all.

“Our father (Obasanjo) has called the political parties to a meeting to shun any act of thuggery, fighting, and any other form of violence during and after the elections.

“We want to serve the people, and we must lead by example. Therefore, we have been warned and advised to keep the peace in Ogun for the benefit of all.

“Also, we should maintain peace and ensure that we inform authorities about our plans and movement for security reasons,” Egunleti explained.

He added that there would be subsequent meetings for review and monitor of compliance.

Also speaking, the governorship candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Gboyega, Nasiru Isiaka, who was at the meeting briefly, described it as a welcome development.

“It is a welcome development. He is doing us a great favour. What happened on Thursday is not a good signal for us in Ogun State with the level of democracy we have experienced,” Isiaka added.

Among political party leaders who attended the meeting were the Director-General of Dapo Abiodun Campaign Organisation and former deputy governor, Segun Adesegun; APC Caretaker Committee Chairman in the state, Yemi Sanusi and the Zonal Director, Ogun West, APM Campaign Council, Jide Ojuko, while some security chiefs were represented