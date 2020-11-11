Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, has described the late former governor of Kaduna State, Balarabe Musa as a patriot, whose death was recieved with deep shock by him.

In a release signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, on Wednesday, Obasanjo said late Musa had unwavering belief in a greater Nigeria.

Obasanjo added that “accordingly, he gave the best of his remarkable talent and ability in pursuit of this goal’.

“The late politician emerged the first civilian governor of Kaduna State on the platform of the defunct National Party of Nigeria (NPN) in 1979 and re-affirmed himself one of Nigeria’s most articulate governors at the time.

“Despite his latter impeachment as the Governor of Kaduna State in 1981, he contested an elective office for the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) where he ran as Presidential Candidate in the 2003 election which unfortunately he lost.

“The late Alhaji Balarabe Musa will be remembered for his invaluable contribution to Nigeria’s political evolution.

“He brought renewed activism, verve and resourcefulness to bear on the nation’s polity,” Obasanjo was quoted to have disclosed in the statement.