From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The outgoing Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen Tukur Buratai, has told of how former President Olusegun Obasanjo nearly retired from the service of the Nigerian Army 22 years ago.

Gen Buratai, who is handing over to his successor, Maj-Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, as the new COAS, said he would have retired from service as a major.

He said he, however, remained in service and rose to become the Chief of Army Staff.

Buratai said as a COAS he was proud to have defended the nation’s democracy and called on officers and men of the Nigerian army to make it their duty to defend and protect democracy.

