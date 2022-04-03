Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said declared that the country is no longer safe for its citizens, submitting that the security challenges have overwhelmed the government of the President Muhammadu Buhari.

Apparently reacting to the recent attacks on the Kaduna-Abuja train which left no fewer than seven persons dead and 21 passengers missing.

The former president spoke at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) Abeokuta residence while receiving a Peoples Democratic Party presidential aspirant, Dr Ugochukwu Williams, and his team.

According to Obasanjo, “the development has shown that Nigerians are not safe anywhere – in vehicles, on the train or on aircraft”.

He lamented that the country is in a very serious situation

Obasanjo further expressed concern that Nigerians “are no longer safe on the road, on the train and at the airport,” calling for a concerted effort of stakeholders to stem the tide of insecurity in the country.

He insisted that the present regime has been overwhelmed by the situation, asking Nigerians not to allow the situation to overwhelm the country.

He said, “So, if anybody comes to say I want to see you, I want to talk to you, I will say ‘you’re welcome’. This is because I believe very strongly, and I have said it publicly and I will say it again that the situation we are in this country is not a situation where one man will say yes, he has a solution unless we are deceiving ourselves. I believe we need to sit down collectively and look at the situation.

“A situation where you are not safe on the road, you are not safe on the train, you are not safe at the airport, shows a very serious situation.

“I believe that all right-thinking Nigerians must know that we have a situation that has overwhelmed the present administration, but we should not allow that situation to overwhelm Nigeria.”

He, however, wished Williams well in the pursuit of his presidential ambition.

In his remarks, Williams flanked by House of Representatives aspirants from Plateau and Imo States, said he had visited Obasanjo for consultation on his presidential ambition.

He described Obasanjo as a leader who is passionate about the peace and unity of Nigeria.

The young presidential aspirant said he was on a mission to “rescue Nigeria”.