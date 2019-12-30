Former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Ohanaeze National President, Nnia Nwodo and other frontline politicians has eulogised the Imo State governor, Emeka Ihedioha, saying that he posses good leadership qualities and capable of rebuilding the state.

While Obasanjo harped on his leadership styles, President General of Ohaneze Ndi Igbo, Dr. John Nnia Nwodo, said that “with Ihedioha at the helm of affairs of the State, there is hope for a new beginning for Imo State and Igbo nation”

Both remarks were made when the duo paid a courtesy visit to Ihedioha at Mbutu, Mbaise country home of governor Ihedioha after celebrating the birthday of formost nationalits and elder statesman, Mbazuluike Amaechi from Anambra State at the Imo Concord hotel, Owerri on Monday.

According to Obasanjo “Some of us have said, you have what it takes to make this State one of the leading states in our country.”

He congratulated governor Ihedioha on his emergence as governor of Imo State, adding that God will give him the courage and the strength to live up to expectations.

He said, “I believe that God who made you Governor of Imo State this time will give you the knowledge to do what needs to be done for Imo State, to make it one of the leading States in the country. While congratulating you on your electoral victory, I pray the Almighty God to enable you to govern well.

“Having eminently served as Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, you are eminently qualified to make Imo State one of the best States.

He continued, “You have to bring to bear your wealth of knowledge and extensive contact to the service of Imo State and the South East.”

In his remarks, Nwodo commended former President Obasanjo for his statesman role in the country by remaining apolitical.

He said the former President comments fairly on compelling national issues particularly on Igbo Presidency.

“There is hope and a new beginning for Igbo nation with the quality of leadership provided by Governor Ihedioha.

“We have a Governor who is humble, experienced and who is not afraid to appoint people who posses more academic accomplishments than him or those who have more exposure in governance than him

“In Governor Ihedioha’s government, you have former ministers serving as commissioners, serving as Chairmen of various committees

In his response, Ihedioha said, “Dr. Amaechi is an icon, one of the founding fathers of the nation whose contributions to nationhood should not be overlooked”.

“Dr. Amaechi remains an inspiration, who stood and defended those principles that remain valuable to nation building.”

Amaechi he added is a native of Ukpor in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, who played very significant role in nationalist movements that led to the attainment of Nigeria’s Independence.

“He was elected as a member of the House of Representatives in 1959 and was appointed Minister of Aviation and Transport in 1962.

“”He is also the only surviving member of Zikist Movement, founded by father of nationalism and Nigeria’s First President, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe. Ihedioha explained.”

However, responding to the encomium on his administration, he said it’s on track in rebuilding Imo State, as his efforts are yielding desired results to the admiration of all and sundry.

He assured that he will not disappoint, stating that his administration is focused to achieving its promises to the people of Imo State.

Ihedioha seized the opportunity to rename the Jacob Zuma road to Mbazuluike Amaechi road in honour of the contributions of the elder statesman.