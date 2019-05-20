Ben Dunno, Warri

Former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed confidence in the ability of the private sector to bring succour to the Nigerian economy if properly nurtured and encouraged by government.

Obasanjo made this assertion while speaking with newsmen after commissioning Dantinajo Gold Resort, an international standards suites and resort centre built in Oleh, the headquarters of Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State at the weekend.

Chief Obasanjo, who had earlier delivered a keynote address titled “Mobilising Nigeria’s Human and Natural Resources For National Development and Stability,” at the 2019 Synod of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) Oleh, noted that the owner of the hotel, Engr. Daniel Omoyibo, captured his thoughts

He charged the federal government to do all within its power in ensuring the development task of the country by providing the enabling environment for the operators of the private sector to bring the right kind of investment to the country.

According to him, “Coming here, when you talk of mobilizing human and material resources for development, this is a practical example of what we talked about in the church. In the church we talked about it in theory and spiritually, now we have come here and we are seeing it in practical terms.

“The point is this: the private sector must been seen as the engine of development. In my address in the church, I made the point that the job of the public sector is to provide the conducive atmosphere for the private sector to thrive…,” he said.

Speaking to journalists at the commissioning ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer of Dantinajo Gold Resort, Engr. Daniel Omoyibo, said his vision for establishing the hotel is to reduce unemployment in the country, calling on other well-to-do Nigerians to tow his path.

“I give thanks to God and to my spiritual father, Prophet TB Joshua because he’s the one that God used to build me to this level.

“My main reason for putting up this edifice is to make sure I bring out the unemployed youths out there and empower, reduce unemployment in Nigeria, Delta, Isoko and Oleh.

“I am praying and hoping that other people of means and have the resources will also come out to do more of things like this; factories, industries, it doesn’t need to be a hotel. They should just come out to build and empower the Nigerian youth.

“The hotel has 85 rooms, 53 standard rooms, 12 suits and 20 apartments. Some of the facilities here are a swimming pool, a gym, a conference hall, a restaurant and a bar. This Dantinajo Gold Resort is the best hotel in the entire Niger Delta,” he boasted.