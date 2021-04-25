From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has appraised Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state for providing people’s oriented projects across the state.

Obasanjo made the appraisal during his one day visit to Sokoto on Sunday. He rated the governor as ‘a dynamic and performing’ one, who has been consistent in the provision of infrastructure in the state.

The former President noted that Tambuwal has been playing key roles in rolling back insecurity in the North-West region and unifying his party- the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the country.

While laying the foundation of a nine-span flyover bridge in Sokoto on Saturday Obasanjo also marveled at the economic wizardry of the governor in the face of many odds that could have daunted his ability to deliver on what he is doing.

“I want to thank God Almighty for giving me the opportunity for being able to accept the Governor’s invitation, to see at first hand some of the work that he is doing.

“I have the opportunity of laying the foundation of one of the flyovers. I have seen the very modern diagnostic center. I have seen the Girls’ Academy, the Sokoto State University Teaching Hospital (SOSUTH), the Sports Complex, which incidentally will include a squash court. And, you know I am a squash ball player.

“When you take the present situation with what I have seen going on simultaneously, at the same time; the present situation of our economy, not performing as it should, the present situation of insecurity, COVID-19, you then wonder how is he making these go on particularly with his internally generated revenue?”

The statesman also emphasized that he knows “not only what Tambuwal is doing in his state but what he is doing within- the North-West, among his colleagues in the areas of handling the issue of insecurity.

“I know what he is doing in the country among his colleagues; and what he is doing within-his own party generally,” he added.

“So, he is a talented young man and I pray that God will continue to give him strength, the wisdom necessary and the ability to do what he is doing,” he said.