By Chukwudi Nweje

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo has been described as a leader that would stake political positions and make pronouncements with the unintended consequence of hurting or bringing out the worst in otherwise admirable compatriots if doing so would help the interest of the country.

Akin Osuntokun, former aide to Obasanjo said this at the public presentation and launch of “The Man, The General, The President (MGP) written by Otunba Femmy Carrena, aide to Obasanjo between 2003 and 2005.

“In and out of office, he characteristically adds value and has outstanding work ethics. He is probably Nigeria’s biggest farmer and the most committed amongst his peers in the thirst for knowledge. His public interventions in times of political stalemate and crisis often prove decisive even if those interventions tended to default on the side of preserving the status quo. He is the most valuable Nigerian and his Pan-Nigerian political reach surpasses that of any other Nigerian leader.”

Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem, praised Obasanjo’s bluntness on national issues and called him the ‘main issue’ in the country’s politics.

“He counselled me like a father, some may classify him as the main issue in Nigerian politics. As a former military head of state and two-time Commander-in-Chief, his legacy continues to shape Nigeria in the comity of Nations, In Akwa Ibom, we consider him a father and a friend.”

Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, who was represented by Oba Sooko Elugbaju, described Obasanjo as the solution to Nigeria’s problems and nationalist that was not tempted by the perks of office.

“He is the only military leader to voluntarily hand over power to civilians regardless of the sweetness of power,” the Ooni said.

Chairman of Channels Television, Mr. John Momoh, in his opening remarks, presented via zoom said though Nigeria had been plagued by good, bad and ugly leadership, Obasanjo stood out as one of the best the country has had and described him as a listening courageous and destabilised leader who hates injustice.

He said Chief Obasanjo is a leader that will not wait for situations to change, but would rather move and tackle and change the situation.

Carrena, said he was inspired to write the book to showcase the achievements of Obasanjo, who he said was misunderstood by many people.

“From 1999-2007, he ruled and did so, with total commitment to reforming various sectors of the economy, with a view to strengthening same and raising the standard of living of the average Nigerian. Some of these goals he achieved with the enthronement of disciplined and transparent approaches, perhaps, alien to the body polity and its people. He was largely misunderstood on some of his actions. In 1999, Nigeria’s external debt was $34 billion. This was wiped off through painstaking negotiations and prudent management of our resources by Obasanjo.”