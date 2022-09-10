Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Chief Olusegun Runsewe, Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) on Friday bagged Chinese awards of excellence.

This was announced by Dr Eric Ni, Chairman, Chinese Industrial and Commercial Enterprises Association during the Chinese 2022 Mid-Autumn Festival and National day.

Ni said former President Obasanjo was given an award of excellence for his selfless sacrifices in promoting businesses between Nigeria and China

He said Obasanjo’s efforts in creating conducive business environment for the Chinese community was highly appreciated.

Ni also said that Runsewe was given a commitment award for his selfless commitment to the promotion of arts and culture between Nigeria and China.

According to Ni, the Chinese community has enjoyed seamless cultural exchange programmes due to the support enjoyed from NCAC and Runsewe.

Chief Ikechukwu lkoh, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, also got an award of honour for his selfless commitment in the promotion of businesses in science, technology and innovation between Nigeria and China.

Brig.-Gen. Musa Sadiq, Commander, 81 division, Garrison also bagged a commitment award for his selfless commitment in defending and protecting lives and communities within Nigerian community.

Obasanjo, represented by his wife, Chief Bola Obasanjo, appreciated the award, commending the Chinese community for bringing transformation to the country in diverse fields.

” You brought transformation to the country, the Chinese community has helped our youths in providing employment opportunities, we appreciate you all,” he said.

Runsewe appreciated the gesture extended to him as he assured the Chinese community of more years of seamless collaborations.