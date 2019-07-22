Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has urged Nigerians, irrespective of religious leanings, to shun divisive tendencies being perpetrated by some unknown powerful elements but continue to live in peace among themselves.

The former president said this, on Saturday evening in Lagos at the ‘Celebrate the Comforter’ crusade organised by renowned Prophetess, Rev. Mother Esther Abimbola Ajayi and held at the famous Tafawa Balewa Square, on Lagos Island.

According to Obasanjo, who was clad in white garment, the gathering at the crusade was a show of love among people of various religious sects (although white garment sects).

Speaking in the vein at the event, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, thanked the convener of the programme for bringing the global event to Lagos State.

The governor assured that the state government would always prioritise security of lives and property in the state, while he also assured a level-playing field for all religious practitioners in the state.

According to Obasanjo, “I want to than k Rev. Mother Esther Ajayi for once again inviting me to this programme for the third time.

“We are here to appreciate what God has done for us individually and collectively. When we get the grace of God, we must show appreciation. That is what we need now as a people in this country. We need more appreciation to the mercy of God as a people.”

In the words of Governor Sanwo-Olu, “It is awesome that people came out in large number like this. I thank the spirit behind this and as all the white garment churches come together.

“we thank God they brought this event to Lagos. We also thank the white garment churches because they are law-abiding citizens in the state.”

While welcoming the guests and worshippers to the event, Rev. Mother Ajayi said one of the aims of the crusade was to ensure members of the Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) and the Cherubim & Seraphim churches close ranks to achieve a common course.

“We are using this programme to, among other things, close ranks and come together in unity. We need to stay away from things that will ridicule us.

“Let us set ourselves away from fetish practices and let us put titles apart and face the growth of our church.

“We need to preach and radiate love. Let us not dwell too much on the differences in our churches. Our leaders must lead by examples. They must come together and lay enduring salvation for our children not only by what they preach, but by what they do,” Rev. Mother Ajayi said.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi (Ojaja II), also at the event, who sang songs of praise, also commended Rev. Mother Ajayi for her efforts to bring the body of Christ under one roof.

He, however, challenged other leaders to follow in the footsteps of the revered Reverend Mother.