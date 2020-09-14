Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja, Chinelo Obogo and Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP), Uche Secondus, has commended former president, Olusegun Obasanjo and some other Nigerian elders for making efforts to pull the country back from the brink.

Secondus, in a statement by his media aide, Ike Abonyi, yesterday, lauded the national dialogue convened by Obasanjo to enable concerned elders brainstorm on the challenges confronting the country.

The PDP leader noted that the current state of affairs required all patriotic men and women to stand up and speak up against the trend.

He berated the Presidency for allegedly playing to the gallery rather than embracing words of wisdom from patriotic elders. Secondus also cautioned the Presidency against abusing and disrespecting nationalists who fought for the unity of the country.

“President Muhammadu Buhari and his ruling All Progress Congress (APC) should dispose themselves to absorbing the words of wisdom and stop grandstanding even as the nation under their watch is going down,” he said.

Secondus charged the President to ensure that this weekend’s election in Edo State was a true reflection of the wishes of the people of the state.

“Democracy strives well under the rule of law and this is all the people of Edo state are asking for; to let their will prevail on September 19, 2020

“To deploy military and other security agencies to do election duties outside the one statutorily assigned to them as was witnessed in 2019 general election and the gubernatorial elections in Bayelsa and Kogi state clearly undermines democracy.

“We saw and witnessed the gimmick in Osun, Bayelsa, Kano states where security operatives were used to disrupt polls at PDP strong areas leading to cancellation and the so called inconclusive elections,” he said.

Meanwhile, a former member of the Federal House of Representatives, Linus Okorie, has condemned the decision of the National Assembly to post resumption by two weeks, describing the decision as anti-people.

Okorie, in a statement, said giveng the threats by labour and civil society to protest the Federal Government’s decision, it would be insensitive for NASS not to be in session to adress their concerns.

He then called on NASS not to lose its cardinal role as the voice and mirror of the wishes of the people.

“The postponement of NASS resumption, whatever the reasons may be, at this time of fuel and electricity price increases is to say the least anti-people.

“One had expected an emergency summoning of both chambers back from recess to address the two vexed issues as in the 2012 example. To now push forward the prior scheduled resumption by two weeks, in the midst of various threats of mass protest by different groups and stakeholders

is very insensitive.

“The NASS should not lose its cardinal role as the voice and mirror of the wishes of the people. I am calling on the leadership of both chambers and NASS management to rescind the announced postponement of resumption and stick to the scheduled September 15, 2020 date since they have unfortunately failed to cut short the recess, resume and address the very urgent issues of fuel price increase (deregulation) and electricity tariff increase.

“The present NASS should not adopt the ostrich approach to the pains and suffering of the Nigerian masses, whose voice they represent.”