From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Tuesday morning, landed at the Anambra International Airport, ahead of the maiden edition of the Chief Emeka Anyaoku Institute for International Studies’ symposium holding at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

Governor Willie Obiano was on hand to receive the African elder statesman.

Obasanjo on arrival rated the airport high in terms of standard and class.

Vice Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Professor Charles Esimone was also present at the airport to recieve the former President.

Obasanjo chairs the event slated at the ASUU Secretariat Conference Hall, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

The former President would later head to Umuahia, Abia State, for another event holding tomorrow, Wednesday, being organised by Vision Africa.