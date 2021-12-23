By Chukwudi Nweje and Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Eminent Nigerians, senior citizens, leaders of geopolitical zones and ethnic nationalities, including former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III; Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmed Gumi and Alhaji Murtala Aliyu, secretary general, Arewa, have identified key areas of the country’s national life that must be urgently addressed to douse the socio-political and economic challenges as well as the separatist and self-determination agitations in the country.

Their observations are contained in a communiqué issued after an open dialogue meeting held physically in Abuja and virtually across the world on December 13. The meeting convened by Vision Africa (VA) and the Global Peace Foundation (GPF), a safe, non-judgemental and non-hypocritical platform aimed to bridge the gap across ideological, political, ethnic, religious and cultural divides, was a strategy to understand the conflict dynamics in Nigeria and chart a path to peace and integral security in the country.

It also seeks to usher in an increased understanding of the root of conflict and violence affecting Nigeria, increase positive relationship between the Nigerian government and various agitating groups across the country and focus on the importance of universal principles and shared values as the glue for social cohesion and sustainable peace.

The meeting listed the 1999 Constitution, which was described as ‘Oligo-military in nature’ and not representing the collective interest of Nigerians; social injustice and a failed economy, which has led to high prevalence of insecurity and neglect of oil exploration communities and minorities, as some of the key issues that deepen the threat to the nation’s security and unity.

It said: “The 1999 Constitution does not embody the principles of justice, fairness and equality on which every democracy is founded. Thus, it does not fully protect the rights and interests of Nigeria’s diverse constituencies. We call on the government to begin a process of constitution review, amend and rework the constitution, drawing on our previous constitutions, amongst other things, to synchronise/harmonise the laudable principles they embody.

“This will ensure, not one-off solutions, but lasting change. Government at all levels must revisit and show sincere effort at understanding the core issues of dissidence and self-determination in Nigeria rather than incarceration, bullets and counter-attacks as government’s response to agitations and unrest. The dialogue revealed that even in our divergence, there exists an area of convergence. We, therefore, commit to keeping the conversation room open for further dialogue so as to address and resolve the common challenge that is deepening this divide.”

The meeting, a sequel to an earlier ‘Inclusive Security Dialogue Retreat’ held at the Airlie Conference Centre in Warrenton, Washington DC, USA, in October 2021, noted that national development cannot be achieved without focus on youths and the education sector, and an intentional inter-generational collaboration between the elite and the youths.

It charged religious and traditional rulers to put an end to all manner of incitement, misrepresentation and distortions of neighbours but rather to explore the country’s diversity to discover what is best for Nigeria.

“National development without a focus on youths and the education sector, and an intentional inter-generational collaboration between the elite and the youths may not augur well for our security. Neither will the organised movement of street children and the disabled from one part of the country to another.

“We postpone dooms day if it is ignored. National reconciliation conference that allows the principles of fairness, equity and justice; with an immediate consideration of legitimate agitations, and a collective effort to de-escalate the conflict and violence across the nation can no longer be ignored. The 1999 Constitution is Oligo-military in nature and does not represent our collective interests; it needs to be re-negotiated by national ethics.

“A constitutional review process, enabling peace and social cohesion is necessary. Government shall therefore provide an environment where a new Constitution from the representatives of the people by the people and for the people would emerge.”

The meeting called for cessation of incitement, misrepresentation and distortion of the image and all other incidents that tend to pit various nationalities and creed against one another. It said Nigeria must explore its diverse religion and traditions to discover what is best for the people.

It added: “Government must act sincerely as an unbiased arbiter to address insecurity headlong as the high prevalence of violent crisis, kidnapping, and fatal attacks in Nigeria are driven largely by social injustice and a failed economy.

“The Church, the Mosque, and traditional worshippers must, as a matter of morality, step up to the responsibility of contributing to the collective re-engineering and moral rearmament urgently needed to salvage our nation, in fulfilling their roles as religious leaders and pulpit managers.”

The communique also admonished: “The simple objective is to honestly and transparently come to the dialogue table or ‘conversation room’ irrespective of our political leanings or ideologies – focusing first, on our common humanity. The purpose of the retreat was to bring stakeholders together to address critical issues and seek lasting solutions to the grave challenges facing Nigeria, beginning from an affirmation of transcendent truths that define our common humanity.

“As Nigeria, and indeed Nigerians, face an existential challenge, we circulated invitations to an intentional pool of key influencers, political leaders, regional leaders and leaders of separatist/agitating/self-determination groups; and high-level religious and civil society leaders, to address the conditions that foster unrest and radicalism globally – poverty, unemployment, social dislocation, cultural polarization, and a large demographic of disaffected and alienated Nigerian youths.

“High prevalence of insecurity in Nigeria is driven largely by social Injustice and a failed economy; hence fuelling continued agitation by the country’s young alienated generation. Hunger and starvation in the land will get worse as continued violence and insecurity makes our farms unsafe for families whose basic sustenance is dependent on their yields from the farms. Neglect of oil exploration communities and minorities will only deepen the threat to our security and unity. Underdevelopment and isolation cannot remain the strategy else they will be uncomfortable to remain with the concept of Nigeria. The role of religious leaders and pulpit managers (traditional, Christian, Islam) in our moral rearmament and collective re-engineering is urgently needed to salvage our nation.”

Those physically present at the meeting include former president, Obasanjo, the Sultan of Sokoto, Rev. Pam Yakubu, executive secretary, Christian Pilgrims Commission; Sheikh Gumi, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai, Alhaji Murtala Aliyu, Amb. Ahmed, director, Northern Elders Forum, Amb. Okey Emuchay, secretary general Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Amb. Godknows B. Igali, Dr. Pugo Bitrus, chairman, Middle Belt Forum; Dr. Kunle Olajide, secretary, Yoruba Council of Elders, Chief Audu Ogbeh, chairman, Arewa Consultative Forum; Dr Kunle Olajide, secretary, Yoruba Council of Elders, Mr. Mark Emakpore, member, Board of Trustees (BoT), Pan Niger Delta Forum and James Flyn, president, Global Peace Foundation (GPF) among others.

Gani Adams, Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, former Akwa Ibom governor, Obong Victor Attah, Madam Ankio Briggs, Niger Delta Self Determination Movement joined the meeting virtually.