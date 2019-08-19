Moshood Adebayo and Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has urged the new Agura of Gbagura, Abeokuta, Oba Babajide Bakre, not to listen to bad counsels but strive to promote unity among other traditional rulers in Egbaland.

Obasanjo, who noted that there was not enough unity among monarchs in Egbaland, equally charged the new Agura to ensure everybody is brought together for development in Gbagura and Egbaland as a whole.

The former president gave the charge, yesterday in his remark at the coronation of Oba Bakre.

The monarch, who is the Ninth Agura succeeded Oba Halidu Laloko, who died in July 2018.

Obasanjo, speaking further at the coronation ceremony attended by Governor Dapo Abiodun, represented by his deputy, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, former Lagos State deputy governor, Mrs. Sinatu Ojikutu, among other dignitaries, told the new monarch not to allow his reign be enmeshed in unnecessary disputes.

“I congratulate you for the success of today; you will live long on the throne and your reign will be the beginning of new things in Gbaguraland.

“Kabiesi, you have a lot of work to do in Gbagura and Abeokuta as a whole. Our traditional rulers are not united enough and you did not have baggage because as you are coming, your hands are pure, you must ensure everything about you is pure.

“Don’t let anybody tell you that they don’t do it this way, if you want to ensure your reign brings peace and development to Gbagura, you may have to act out of the box,” Obasanjo said.

Governor Abiodun congratulated the new monarch, noting the quality of Gbagura community reflected in the choice of the new Agura.

The governor expressed optimism that Oba Bakre will rally all sons and daughters of Gbagura and extend hands of fellowship to every member of the community and urged him to work with other monarchs in other sections of Egba to strengthen the unity and cohesiveness of Egbaland. Abiodun said his administration will continue to accord respect to traditional institution.

Oba Bakre promised to work for the unity and development of Gbagura and Egbaland.

Meanwhile, the age-long communal crisis between Itele and Ayetoro-budo communities in Ado-odo/Ota area of Ogun State may be over soonest as Obasanjo held a peace meeting with the warring leaders.

The two communities have been at daggers drawn over the years, with attendant lost of lives and property

The crisis snowballed into major strife in 2004 and since then, all efforts to bring both sides to a roundtable for successfully truce had been met with brick walls until last Friday.

Former president told the feuding communities, at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, at he weekend, that it is time to bury their hatchet in the interest of the future generations.

The meeting, which drew emotions had Obasanjo re-echoing the memories of the civil war, saying, “despite the war, those of us pointing guns at each other at the war front, sat down to reconcile and ended the war.