From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Former president of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has declared his willingness to be inducted as an honorary member of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

Obasanjo made this known when a delegation of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, led by the Secretary-General, Okey Emuchay, visited him at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, Ogun State on Friday, March 4, 2022, to felicitate with him on the occasion of his 85th birthday celebration.

Other members of the delegation included the former President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prince Gary Igariwey; National Publicity Secretary, Alex Ogbonnia; Ohanaeze chieftain, Nze Ozichukwu Chukwu; Founder and President of Vision for Africa, Bishop (Dr.) Sunday N. Onuoha; President, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Anambra State chapter, Chief Emeka Udodeme; Admin Manager, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Secretariat, Ambrose Obioha and Prince Okey Kanu, a Lagos-based business consultant.

While presenting a birthday cake to the octogenarian on behalf of Ohanaeze, Emuchay remarked that the Igbo remember Chief Obasanjo with deep emotional attachment, noting that the delegation came to demonstrate profound love, gratitude and solidarity with him at 85.

The Ohanaeze scribe reiterated the sterling and enviable qualities of Obasanjo that stood him out among his peers.

Ohanaeze had earlier sent a goodwill message to Obasanjo wherein the body recalled with nostalgia the far-reaching policy that defined the Obasanjo civilian administration, one of which it said was to headhunt Nigerian talents wherever they were found, irrespective of gender, ethnic or religious persuasions.

“It was such a competence-driven administration that harvested the robust intellect of notable Igbo sons and daughters to the benefit of the entire Nigeria,” Ohanaeze said, while commending Obasanjo for his characteristic disposition for equity and justice, especially as it pertains to the general outcry for the Igbo to produce a Nigerian president in 2023.

Responding, Obasanjo stated that there were several socio-cultural groups in Nigeria, but Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide had shown a remarkable difference in his life with such endearing visit, passion and affection.

He reiterated that it was the first time, as a private citizen, he was playing host to such well-organised, socio-cultural body and therefore expressed his enthusiasm to be admitted as an honorary member of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

Meanwhile, the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze, Alex Ogbonnia has disclosed that the induction of Obasanjo as an honorary member of Ohanaeze Ndigbo would take place at the headquarters of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Enugu in no distant time.