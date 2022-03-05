From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has declared willingness to be inducted as an Honourary Member of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

His proclamation which was one of the highlights of his 85th birthday ceremonies was made when a delegation of Ohanaeze Ndigbo led by the Secretary General, Okey Emuchay, visited him at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, Ogun State on Friday, March 4, 2022.

Other members of the delegation included the former President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prince Gary Igariwey, National Publicity Secretary, Alex Ogbonnia; Ohanaeze Chieftain, Nze Ozichukwu Chukwu; Bishop Dr. Sunday N. Onuoha, Founder and President of Vision for Africa and Chief Emeka Udodeme, President, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Anambra State Chapter, Ambrose Obioha, Admin Manager, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Secretariat and Prince Okey Kanu, a Lagos based business consultant.

Presentating an Ohanaeze birthday cake to the the octogenarian, Emuchay expressed that the Igbo remember Chief Obasanjo with deep emotional attachment and were there to demonstrate profound love, gratitude and solidarity with him at 85.

The Ohanaeze scribe recapitulated the sterling and enviable qualities of Obasanjo that stood him out among his peers.

Ohanaeze had earlier sent a goodwill message to Obasanjo wherein they recalled with fresh nostalgia, the far-reaching policy that defined the Obasanjo civilian administration, one of which the body said was to hunt Nigerian talents wherever they were found, irrespective of gender, ethnic or religious persuasions.

“It was such a competence driven administration that harvested the robust intellect of notable Igbo sons and daughters to the benefit of the entire Nigeria,” Ohanaeze said commending Obasanjo for his characteristic dispositions for equity and justice, especially as it pertains to the general outcry for the Igbo to produce a Nigerian President in 2023.

Responding, Obasanjo stated that there were several socio-cultural groups in Nigeria but Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, with such endearing visit, passion and affection, had shown a remarkable difference in his life.

He reiterated that it was the first time, as a private citizen, he was playing host to such well organised socio-cultural body and therefore expressed his enthusiasm to be admitted as an Honourary Member of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

Meanwhile, the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze, Alex Ogbonnia has disclosed that

the induction of Obasanjo as an Honourary Member of Ohanaeze Ndigbo would take place at the Headquarters of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Enugu in no distant time.