From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said that he will unveil and showcase his aquaculture venture to the Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, on December 29, 2020.

Obasanjo made this known during a meeting with the leadership of Catfish Farmers Association of Nigeria (CAFA), held at the boardroom of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta.

The former President commended the leadership of the association for its steadfastness and formally enjoined the CAFAN leadership to join him as he hosts the governor on December 29, to conduct him round his aquaculture facilities located inside the OOPL.

Obasanjo, who is also a founding member of the association, explained that the meeting of the country’s catfish farmers had become imperative in order to re-strategize and re-position the industry for a better productivity.

Obasanjo noted that farmers had been overwhelmed by the intermediaries in the industry, stressing the need for a change of attitude. “The situation in the catfish farming is caused by the farmers because the farmers have allowed these intermediaries, who do nothing to be dictating for them. You are the ones working and they are the ones making the profit. It shows that the farmers are not liberating themselves. If you want to liberate yourself, within a year, we can do it. And that is what we have to do. We have to re-strategize,” Obasanjo said.