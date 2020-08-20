Chiamaka Ajeamo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has implored Nigerians to factor insurance into their personal and corporate decisions due its pivotal benefits to human and business survival.

Obasanjo made this call at his residence in Abeokuta when the delegation of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB), led by its President, Dr. (Mrs) Bola Onigbogi, presented him a Honourary Fellowship and Brand Ambassador of the council.

Obasanjo said “insurance is like a nation’s army whose roles are most appreciated during the period of war or unforeseen circumstances threatening lives and property.

“It’s quite regretful that many take insurance with levity or even refuse to factor it into their lives or businesses until the unexpected happens and there is no where they could get succor from.”

He further stated that most of the insurance laws and policies he assented to during his tenure as president were based on his understanding and belief in insurance as a safety valve for the individuals, businesses and national economy.

Responding to the conferment of the honourary fellowship and brand ambassador awards , he commended insurance brokers for their roles in the insurance value chain and promised to deploy his personality to project the brand of brokers as well as the crucial roles they perform for their clients.

Speaking earlier, the Council’s President, Dr. (Mrs) Bola Onigbogi, applauded Obasanjo for signing the NCRIB Act No. 21 of 2003 during his tenure , noting that, the law was a watershed in the annals of the council and the operators both professionally and ethically.

Onigbogi averred that it was in recognition of this critical support that the governing board of the council has approved the conferment of the coveted fellowship and brand ambassador awards of the council on him.

She also used the opportunity to seek the past president’s support for the inclusion of insurance operators in the operations of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), for more effectiveness and value to the target populace.