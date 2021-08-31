Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Monday urged Nigerians to always look inwards and develop local content to move the country forward in spite of its current challenges.

Obasanjo said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta.

He said this in response to a question on “Utah Micellar Transdermal” product presented to him by the developer, Dr Jonathan Obaje, a Nigerian Scientist based in Singapore.

NAN reports that the product developed by Obaje, former President of the Nigerians in Diaspora (NIDO), Singapore (Asia), is for the treatment of Arthritis as well as body and joint pains.

Obasanjo said: “We need to know what we have; one of our problems is we do not even know what we have.

“First, we need to know what we have. We need to know their effectiveness.

”I appreciate my brother Obaje who is based in Singapore and who keeps replenishing me with the Urah product.

“It takes care of the joints as you grow old and it has helped me improve very well.

“It is very good and relieves me of what I call pains of old age.”

Obasanjo further described the product as bio-technology-based and a stable emulsion with natural extracts capable of delivering a concentration of medication seamlessly through the human skin.

He further stressed the need for adequate investment in local content development to promote self-reliance among Nigerians in particular, and Africans in general.

The transdermal product is a non-greasy and odourless therapy for degenerative diseases common in the U.S., Japan, and Singapore. (NAN) (

