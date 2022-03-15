“Hope is your name. It means a lot, because life without hope is meaningless” – Obasanjo

Some visits are more than ordinary, no matter how brief. That is why an ‘August visitor’ is highly dignified. It is because of his unusual importance and influence. The impact is highly felt and appreciated. As is often the case of such rare, but unique visit, a good leader, a great host, takes advantage of such august visit not just as an expression of friendship and respect, but an opportunity to tap from the profound fountain of wisdom, knowledge and experience of the visitor, garnered over long years in public life. It has political significance. As the cliché says: sit at the feet of an older man to absorb his knowledge. It’s like students sitting around a good teacher with their faces turned up with an expression of deepest interest.

That was exactly what Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state did last week, when former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo visited the state. The whole of last week was an amazing time for Obasanjo. He celebrated his 85th birthday on 5 March . It was an extraordinary birthday, marked with a colourful symposium in Abeokuta, Ogun, his home state. The assemblage of personalities, from Nigeria and abroad who graced the occasion was much more than he ever saw even as President. Put simply, it was a grand event. Soon after, he embarked on a series of visits to some states in the South East. First was Anambra state, where he attended the maiden edition of Chief Emeka Anyaoku Institute for International Studies and Diplomacy at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

But his visit to Gov. Uzodimma, where he spent a night on his way to Umuahia, Abia state to pay condolence visits to the families of former Head of State, late Gen.Thomas Aguiyi Ironsi, and Dr. Michael Okpara, former Premier of Eastern Nigeria, over the death of their matriarchs, was perhaps the peak of his birthday celebrations. The atmosphere at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Owerri, was cozy, lovely and rarefied. It was like a visit of a rock star. But the Governor’s august visitor is more than that: Obasanjo is a man of history, with an extraordinary life story, a story of providence prevailing over adversity. That’s the intersection where his life story and that of Uzodimma, somewhat meet. Both represent a profile in courage. The dinner in honour of OBJ’s birthday by the first family of Imo state, supported by top government officials, including the Deputy Governor Prof. Placid Njoku and his wife, was exemplary: give honour to who deserves it. The presence of First Lady of Imo state, Her Excellency Chioma Uzodimma, at the cutting of cake reveals the innermost heart of a down-to-earth young woman, filled with compassion, who though works behind the scenes, stands firmly by her husband and family, her faith and her state.

Love him or hate him, Obasanjo has rare qualities that legion of his critics never quite give him his due, in office, and out of office: he has the ability to identify talents and help them flourish in the sunshine of their God-given talents. That’s why many South Easterners were appointed in his administration. He’s also not afraid to speak up when things go wrong. He doesn’t suffer fools. Some people argue that he is blunt to a fault, but that’s who he is. And so was his assessment and advice to Gov. Uzodimma. For both men, their ideas were familiar, the delivery excellent. Uzodimma’s speech on OBJ birthday was poised, thoughtful, eloquent and intellectually-minded. His description of Obasanjo as “pan-Nigerian who has contributed greatly to the progress, development and unity of the country”, was spot on. His prayer that the former President should “continue to enjoy the blessings of God with longevity as the country continues to tap from his wisdom in nation building and economic growth”, is equally noble. Every statesman deserves our collective prayers. On his part, Obasanjo’s commendation of the governor’s developmental efforts, was well-honed, and packed with time-tested knowledge-based advice. Such developmental strides are noticeable in infrastructure and other sectors of the economy of the state. The former President traced the need to ensure that governance and system of administration make use of all available human resources and talents inclusively for rapid development and transformation for the preservation of seeking, utilising, sustaining, and keeping the best to continue to do their best, wholesomely and inclusively. That, it must be said, has been the missing link in our politics and governance. Heartily, Uzodimma has said many times that his government is striving to take the best talents that he can find in the running of his administration. Undoubtedly, Imo has a pool of talents in every field of human endeavour. The governor told his special guest that his administration has “restored democracy in the state”, adding that his administration was founded on the democratic principles of “open, transparent, accountable and inclusive government “. That’s why those who seek power should, at all times, use it for great purposes.

For me, Obasanjo’s most enduring advice to Gov. Uzodimma was when he said: “Hope is your name. It means a lot, because life without hope is meaningless”. That’s why hope is eternal. And it’s the home truth that anyone who aspires to make sustainable progress, whether in private or public life, should heed. According to the former President, the governor should initiate talks with those he called ‘bad boys’ in the state. He was referring to those behind insecurity in the state. Truth is, insecurity has squeezed many to a corner in imo state. This is despite efforts already made by the state government to contain it. Obasanjo identified three layers of ‘bad boys’. The first category, he says, “are those genuinely frustrated and angry”. Second, are those being “sponsored by politicians for political vendetta”, and, third category, are those, who by nature, are “criminally-minded”. This is a free tutorial the governor and the security agencies must work with to stem the tide of insecurity in the state and neighbouring states. The governor has also promised to ensure a “safer Imo” in collaboration with security agencies. He advocated a renewed and collective effort by the people of the state to stamp out violence and other forms of criminality. As Obasanjo said, dealing with the ‘genuinely frustrated’, will require talking with them. He advised politicians in the state and beyond, to resolve their differences through dialogue without recourse to acts that will endanger the country. That’s one of the ways to descalate conflict and promote peace . This advice is timely as we approach the 2023 general elections.

Put together, I think there’s a role providence has conferred on Obasanjo and Uzodimma. Both men, it seems acutely recognise this fact. As Obasanjo again relived his extraordinary life story during his birthday celebration last week, divine providence thrust upon him in bringing the civil wat to an end, on a brotherhood of “no victor, no vanquished”. When God does that, using an individual to play an important role in a defining chapter in the history of his country, that individual must reciprocate in kind to keep vigil over peace and stability. That’s where leadership comes in, and governance as a human enterprise that must, always ensure the security and welfare of the people. For Gov. Uzodimma, this is a fact he still sees everyday in the mirror. At a stakeholders’ meeting in July 2021, he told opinion leaders in the state his request to God when he was campaigning for governorship. His words: “I prayed fervently to Him to make me governor. I promised Him that I will use the opportunity to serve Imo people diligently to improve their socioeconomic well-being. And God answered me”. This sounds like a covenant between Uzodimma and Almighty God, doesn’t it? As one common expression says, it’s darkest before dawn. That sums up Uzodimma’s political life story. When nobody gave him chance, he triumphed. As Lyndon Johnson(the 36th US President) said, “at times, history and fate meet at a single place to shape a turning point in a man’s unending search for freedom”. There’s a picture that has emerged from the birthday dinner for Obasanjo, by Gov. Uzodimma: power and leadership are rare combination, and when you have both, use them wisely. That’s one of the lessons in power.