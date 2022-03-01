From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Ex-President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo paid a courtesy visit on Tuesday to the Olubadan-designate, Dr Lekan Balogun, ahead of his official installation as the 42nd Olubadan on Friday, March 11.

The former president promise that he would prostrate for the new monarch on his next visitation, which would be after the coronation.

Obasanjo, who breezed into the Alarere residence of Dr Balogun without an entourage, was led to the place by the former Chairman, Ibadan North-East Local Government area of Oyo State, Arole Gbenga Adewusi.

He was said to have dined with the monarch on his arrival, after which they both retired to a private corner for a tete-a-tete, asking his guide (Arole) and one of the personal staff of Olubadan, who was around to excuse them.

It was gathered that the private chat did not last for more than five minutes after which the former president and his host exchanged banters.

It was while leaving the monarch that Chief Obasanjo reminded the monarch that he had not prostrated for him with a promise to do so when next he visits him.

Reacting to the visitation, Balogun, who was a Senator during the first term of Obasanjo as President (1999-2003) said it was a meeting of brothers, recalling that the former president had sent emissaries to him some weeks ago to congratulate him.

The monarch declined to disclose what the two ‘brothers’ discussed privately but said, ‘though the visit was short, it was fruitful and very presidential.’