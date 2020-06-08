Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has warned of a post-COVID-19 food crisis in Africa, urging governments on the continent to rise to the challenge.

He gave this warning at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library OOPL lake pond, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, where he flagged-off a fish farming project at the weekend.

About 50,000 pieces of sub-adult fish of both catfish and tilapia species were released for acclimatisation and subsequent growth inside the lake pond, located directly opposite the main Library.

Obasanjo, who was visibly elated by the new farm, said the idea came from his ‘thinking out of the box,’ noting that ‘what is next after the novel pandemic coronavirus in the world will be a food crisis in Africa.

‘I think we have to take the issue of post-COVID-19 seriously. I believe most African governments have to find how to be self-sufficient in essential food items for the food crisis likely to be experienced not to be a waste.

‘Because food may be a problem and I don’t think most African countries have gone as far as they should go into food production during this year.

‘I want to advise African governments to embark on massive food production as part of measures to prepare for the post-Convid-19 pandemic era in Africa.

‘There may be food problem in the continent after the COVID-19 pandemic. We must think out of the box to get this solved now. Food must be made available,’ the former president stated.

Speaking more on the fish farm project, Aquaculture specialist, Steve Okeleji, said the initial process of the stocking was to allow for acclimatisation before finally releasing the fish into the lake.