Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has clarified that the intent of his public comment on the endorsement of Peter Obi by former president Olusegun Obasanjo, instead of his former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, stemmed from concern for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Governor Wike offered the explanation when he spoke at the Mgbuodohia Community Primary School Premises, venue of the flag-off of the construction of Mgbuodohia Road in Rumuolumene Town of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area on Tuesday.

The governor observed that former president Obasanjo had served as president on the platform of the PDP with Atiku Abubakar as his vice for eight years; hence, ideally he should have been in a better position to solicit for support from Nigerians on his behalf with confidence.

But, if such was not done, Governor Wike noted, by way of endorsement, then, something was fundamentally wrong that should elicit concern by members of PDP.

“I meant no bad. I’m only worried as a prominent PDP member. A man who loves PDP should be worried. I was not mocking anybody. I was merely worried. My prayer was, look, let Obasanjo remain quiet and not say anything. That was all my prayer, but my prayer didn’t work.

“My prayer was that if this man makes any statement, it will indict us because he was president under the Peoples Democratic Party for eight years, and he worked with our presidential candidate. And the campaign of our presidential council is that our presidential candidate during the eight years did very well, with experience.”

He insisted that for Obasanjo to have gone ahead to endorse the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, instead of his former vice, it means something must be fundamentally wrong.

Governor Wike wondered that instead of people in the party to look at the issues critically, and ponder on what could be done with the seeming wrong, they were abusing him.

“What did I do? I didn’t do anything. All I did was to express concern. If you care for this party, it is for you to go back, and ask what is fundamentally wrong?

“Me, that is worried that we should do something and have expressed it, you’re abusing me for telling the party that we should do something.”

Governor Wike insisted that it was only those who love the PDP that would be bent on ensuring that nothing untoward happened to it.

Wike said those abusing him are jobbers and political flirts who jump from one party to another, with one of them now a spokesman of the party.

“They are not bothered, but those of us who since 1998 joined this party, contributed for the survival of this party until now, we keep shouting always when we see danger coming.

“Abuses upon abuses, it will not change anything. Rather, it will spoil more things. What you don’t know, ask people, seek for advise, people will help you to solve the problem.”

The Rivers State governor said abusing members of the Integrity Group of the PDP will only complicate the lingering crisis in the party.

He further cautioned those who were issuing threats of possible punitive action against the G-5 governors to perish the thought.

“Nobody can drive us from this house we have built. All of us will fight here. So, if anybody thinks that you can just sit in your house and dish out orders, it will not work. The house will collapse on you. So, you better think twice.”

Governor Wike flayed Uche Secondus and insisted the companies that bidded and got the contract awards for projects sited in Andoni were introduced by him.

According to Governor the companies were paid, but those projects were never executed and Secondus could not extricate himself from the companies that got those jobs.

Governor Wike also said the soul and strength of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have departed, leaving the carcass and, therefore, cannot get any electoral support from Rivers electorate.

Specifically, Governor Wike pointed to the level of support that Anele Orobule, a die-hard believer in the former governor Chibuike Amaechi, gave to the APC but was disgraced because of failed promises.

Governor Wike mentioned that even when Chibuike Amaechi awarded the Rumuolumene -Rumuepirikom road, it was abandoned; but under his administration, the project had been completed.

Wike added that he reconstructed the impassable Naval road and the Mgbuosimini – Nkpor Road.

He urged the people of Rivers State to be wary of the APC governorship candidate, Tonye Cole, alleging that he (Cole) is being fronted by Amaechi because of their personal interests.

The governor urged the Rivers State PDP governorship candidate, Siminalayi Fubara, to consider constructing a bridge to link Rumuolumeni to Eagle Island in Port Harcourt, when he eventually assumes office.

Providing a description of the project, Rivers State Commissioner for Works, George-Kelly Dakorinima Alabo, said the Mgbuodohia Road is 5.1 Kilometres long, will be 7.3 metres wide with offshoot drain of 6.5 kilometres long.

According to him, the start point of the road construction work will be at the Aker Base junction, stretch into Nkpor community to form a perfect circle while connecting Mgbeke community in the area and has five month completion period.