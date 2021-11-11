By Doris Obinna

As part of activities to mark this year’s World Diabetes Day, the Olusegun Obasanjo Foundation recently held press conference to reel out plans for the celebration billed to hold on November 14, 2021 in Abeokuta, Ogun State. Addressing the press, former president Olusegun Obasanjo alongside the CEO Olusegun Obasanjo Foundation, Dr Olalekan Makinde, intimated Nigerians on the danger and prevention of diabetes and what to expect as preparations are in top gear for the celebration.

The former Nigerian President, said he was diagnosed of diabetes more than 40 years ago, saying he has been able to survive the disease by maintaining good healthy diet and regular exercise.

He said diabetes had no known cure yet and had continued to claim lives yearly, while advising those living with diabetes to manage the disease well by maintaining good healthy lifestyle, he said diabetes, although has no known cure, but it is not a killer disease.

Speaking further he said, “It is a disease that strikes you whether you are white, black or yellow. And for now, there is no known cure, but it can be managed like other diseases that have no cure.

“And to know that it can be managed, I think I’m a typical example, I have been diagnosed diabetic more than 40 years ago. And the fact that after 40 years of been diabetic, I’m still alive, kicking and walking about, doing within limit all the things that I would want to do, carrying out my exercises and going places is an indication that if you are diabetic, you can manage it.

“And it is simple, there are dos and don’ts once you know that you are a diabetes patient, stick to the dos and move away from the don’ts and then you can live for as long as God as destined you to live in active service to humanity and to God.

“Let us mark this year’s diabetes day with a resolve to standby those of us who are diabetic to do what is right.

“And those of you who are close to us, diabetes patients, make sure that we do not inadvertently continue to commit suicide by not doing what we should do and by doing what we should not do.”

The Olusegun Obasanjo Foundation will be marking this year’s World Diabetes Day on November 14, 2021 with a Novelty Football match between the Obj All-Stars vs Nigeria Ex-Super Eagles players led by Segun Odegbami, Jay Jay Okocha, Kanu Nwankwo, Mutiu Adepoju etc at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abeokuta.

This will be preceded by the flag-off of the free diabetes screening for 10 million Nigerians at the MKO Abiola Stadium and the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library Complex; where people can walk in and have a free check of their diabetes status, as well as, some other chronic diseases.

The climax will be a dinner with OBJ, and other dignitaries from all sphere of life, including the players at the marque of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library Complex.

Individuals and corporate organisations are therefore, called upon to take advantage of the unique sponsorship and partnership opportunities to brand the stadium, dinner venue and jersey for the events, as well as, other marketing opportunities and CSR for which the former president has called on the corporate world and philanthropists to key into, while touching the lives of more than 10 million Nigerians that will benefit from this great program. The dinner tables are also for sales.

All funds generated from these events shall go into provision of this free health care across Nigeria. The foundation can be reached on +2349068147970, email at [email protected] or [email protected]

