President Muhammadu Buhari has dismissed former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s alarm that the general election may be rigged using state apparatuses including the Judiciary, the Independent National Electoral Commission, as well as security agencies.

The president, who spoke through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on a Lagos-based national television programme, yesterday, said Obasanjo was entitled to his opinion, which is not the gospel truth on the true state of things in the country.

Talking of the statement today (yesterday), I can only say that what the former president had said is opinion of a man. There are about 196 million Nigerians. If one man says anything, it is, at best, his opinion; it does not mean that is the gospel.

“What the former President has said is his opinion and this is a democracy, he has a right to it. “You also forget that in this country when when former President Obasanjo was in power there were many things that constituted impunity in that government. So like they said the onlooker sees more of the game than the player. “It is so easy for the former President to sit back in his chair reclining and criticise a government but many things that constitute impunity would have happened under his government.

“Like I said and like you have observed it is just an opinion of one man and it doesn’t constitute the gospel,” Adesina said.