A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Sokoto State, Squadron Leader Aminu Bala Sokoto, (rtd), has said the ongoing smear campaigns by Chief Olusegun Obasanjo against President Muhammadu Buhari would not dissuade patriotic Nigerians from re-electing him during the presidential election.

Addressing journalists in Sokoto on Tuesday while reacting to recent comments on President Buhari by the former president, the retired senior Air Force officer described Obasanjo’s comments as unpatriotic.

He further noted that such views might have been informed after he was asked to account for the nearly $6 billion being money that went down the drains under the guise of failed power projects.

According to him, Obasanjo was, therefore, pursuing a personal vendetta against President Muhammadu Buhari, adding that, he would woefully fail.

He recalled that it was Obasanjo who promulgated the infamous Armed Forces Decree in 1976 that, the late Nigerian Head of State, Gen.Sani Abacha used against him (Obasnajo), for his involvement in the military coup, together with the late Shehu Musa Yar’adua and others, several years later.

He added: “It was also when he (Obasanjo), was a civilian president that he used military forces and raided Zaki Biam and Odi communities.

“Then, he also used the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), against some of his perceived enemies like the late Bayelsa State governor, Diepreye Alamieyeseigha; former Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose and former Plateau State governor, Chief Joshua Dariye, among others.”

He added that the achievements of President Buhari, in all sectors of the economy were more visible, as such, Nigeria would soon reach the promise land.

“This, therefore, can only be achieved with the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari to enable him to sustain the current momentum of the successes of his laudable programmes and policies.”

Bala further noted that Obasanjo had recently authored a book in which he labelled the People’s Democratic Party (PDP ), presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, his former deputy, as a thief.

While noting that Obasanjo was an unserious politician, he said that he had long lost his political base, the South West, averring, “he has seen that it is now more evident that President Muhammadu Buhari will win the forthcoming general elections.”

He, however, appealed to youths in the state and Nigeria in general, to be wary of some unpatriotic and nefarious politicians who are using them to perpetrate violence which does nobody any good.

According to Bala such dastardly politicians have nothing to offer to the country, but wanton destruction of lives and property, as well as looting of public coffers.