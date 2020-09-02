Edo Gov. Godwin Obaseki on Wednesday advised his supporters to always ignore trouble makers as the date for the governorship election draws near.

The governor, who is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the state, gave the advice during the party’s ward-to-ward campaign/rally at Ugboko ward in Ugo community, Orhiomwon Local Government Area.

Obaseki noted that that the Sept. 19, governorship election in the state was very important and there was the need for the PDP supporters to exercise restraint in the build-up to the election.

He also disclosed that as the Chief Security Officer of the state he had promised the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, that the election would be peaceful.

“Nobody should make any trouble. Ignore trouble makers. This election is very important,” he said.

The governor said that he was going on ward-to-ward campaign to see for himself what was happening in the state.

He gave assurance to the people of Ugo community to build their roads, as well as ensure that the community benefitted massively from the agricultural revolution and policies of his administration.

The governor, therefore, solicited for the continued support of the people as well as their votes come Sept. 19.

According to him “Let me have another four years. In another four years, Orhiomwon will not be the same.

Earlier, Chief Dan Orbih, Chairman, PDP Edo governorship campaign council said that Obaseki’s second coming would be to consolidate on the gains of his first term.

Orbih also said the PDP candidate would work more for the betterment of the state as well as repair the damage of the past and build a new Edo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the party also received some politicians who cross carpeted to its fold, among them was a former state chairman of the Action Alliance. (NAN)