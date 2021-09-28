From Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, yesterday, appointed two Special Advisers and forwarded the names of 11 commissioner-nominees to the State House of Assembly for confirmation.

The governor in a statement, signed by Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie said the two Special Advisers are Crusoe Osagie and Sarah Esangbedo Ajose-Adeogun.

He said Osagie, was appointed as Special Adviser, Media Projects while Ajose-Adeogun was appointed Special Adviser, Strategy, Policy, Projects and Performance Management.

Osagie, served as Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy in Governor Obaseki’s first term in office.

Ajose-Adeogun, is a former employee of Shell Petroleum Development Company.

The commissioner-nominees whose names have been forwarded to the Edo State House of Assembly include: Oluwole Osamudiamen Iyamu, SAN; Prof. (Mrs.) Obehi Akoria; Dr. Joan Osa Oviawe; Osaze Ethan Uzamere and Monday Osaigbovo.

Others are: Marie Edeko Esq.; Joseph Eboigbe; Moses Agbukor; Isoken Omo; Andrew Emwanta and Mrs. Otse Momoh-Omorogbe.

Four of the nominees, Monday Osagbovo, Marie Edeko, Mrs. Otse Momoh-Omorogbe and Moses Agbukor are immediate past commissioners in the state.

Osaigbovo was the immediate past commissioner of Local government and chieftaincy affairs, Edeko ministry of women affair and social development, Momoh-Omorogbe budget and economy while Agbukor is immediate past commissioner for energy and water resources.

Also, Isoken Omo is the Executive Chairman, Edo State Property Development Agency while Dr. Joan Osa Oviawe is the Executive Chairman, Edo State Universal Basic Education Board.

