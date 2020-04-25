Tony Osauzo, Benin

‎

Following the resignation of Mr Taiwo Akerele as his Chief of Staff, Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki has approved the appointment of Osaze Ethan Uzamere as his new Chief of Staff.

In a statement in Benin City on Saturday night, Secretary to the State Government Osarodion Ogie, Esq, said the appointment takes immediate effect.

According to the statement, “Uzamere is the son of Senator Ehigie Uzamere, who represented Edo South Senatorial District in the National Assembly between 2007 and 2011.

“An investment banker, Uzamere, 38, is a graduate of Stony Brook University, New York, where he majored in Computer and Electrical Engineering.

“He has had stints with Lehman Brothers and South Grade Engineering, among others.

“A thorough-bred professional, he had, before his appointment, served as Executive Assistant to Governor Obaseki.”