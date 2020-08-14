Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has approved all outstanding promotions in the state public service.

In a letter dated August 14, 2020, with Reference Number: HOS 563/2, Head of Service, Anthony Okungbowa said: “The Edo State Government has approved all outstanding promotions in the State Public service.

“Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) are by this announcement directed to commence the process of the promotion exercise of eligible officers without delay.‎

“All Accounting Officers are to, with immediate effect ensure strict compliance with this directive”, a statement issued by the Special Adviser to Governor Godwin Obaseki on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, said.

According to the statement, another letter signed by G.O. Igberaese, Permanent Secretary, Governor’s Office, with Reference Number: CSM.275/Vol.VA/215 and titled: “2018 and 2019 Promotions, the permanent secretary said: “I am directed to refer to the above subject matter and to inform you that the Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Governor Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, has graciously approved the promotion of officers eligible for promotion in 2018 and 2019 exercises.

“In the light of the above, all ministries, parastatals and Government agencies are to ensure that the exercise is concluded without delay”.

Igberaese requested “Accounting Officers to ensure strict compliance and also ensure that all agencies/parastatals under them comply accordingly”, the statement added.

The Circular Letter was copied to Secretary to the State Government; Head of Service; Chief of Staff; Honourable Commissioners; Permanent Secretaries; Auditors-General (State &Local Government); Accountant General; Chairmen (Civil Service, Local Govt.,EDSIEC, Oil & Gas Producing Areas Development Commission & Judicial Service Commission).

Others are Chief Registrar, High Court of Justice; Chairman Edo State Internal Revenue Service; Chief Executives of Government Owned Boards; Extra-Ministerial Departments/Agencies and Institutions of Higher Learning.