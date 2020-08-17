Youths from Okpella and other host Communities in Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State have been assured of maximum benefit from the over N6 billion worth of investment of Dangote and BUA Cement factories in the area.

Governor Godwin Obaseki gave the assurance yesterday at a campaign rally of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP), which held in Imiekuri Ward 6, Etsako East Local Government Area of the state.

Obaseki who is seeking re-election, promised that youths from the locality will be engaged by the companies after they have trained unemployed youths who lack the skills to get jobs.

“Over N6 billion worth of investment exists in Okpella. Fortunately, the two persons who have invested here are known to me. We will tell them to train Okpella youths in their Training Institutes so that our youths can be employed in their factories”, he said.

The governor directed the Local Government Council to liaise with Development Associations in the area, and also approved the construction of 14.7 kilometres Imiekuri road in Okpella where a staunch supporter of the candidate of the APC in the election, Prince Kassim Afegbua hails from.

The Imiekuri road is said to have been abandoned since the Local Government Council was created.

Obaseki who also promised to explore the agricultural potentials of the vast fertile land in the area, using improved technology, wondered why the people of Okpella have been neglected for too long by selfish leaders.

The Otaru of Okpella, Chief Odabor Onoshioagbe, prayed for the victory of the PDP Candidate, Godwin Obaseki and his running mate, Philip Shaibu, at the election.

He warned youths in the Local Government Area against violence before, during and after the poll, urging them to give peace a chance in order to attract more development to the area.

In their comments, PDP Chieftain from Okpella, Mr. Lukeman Akemokhe, and Edo State Chairman of PDP Governorship Campaign Council, Chief Dan Orbih, berated Prince Kassim Afegbua for frittering the opportunity to attract development to his people.

Orbih urged him to stop blaming the underdevelopment of the area on Obaseki, having lost the opportunity to change their fortunes when he was in public service.