Edo Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has approved erosion and flood control projects, spread in the three senatorial districts to mitigate the impact of flooding.

Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Paul Ohonbamu, disclosed this at the end of the Executive Council (EXCO) meeting.

He said the EXCO approved the commencement of erosion and flood control projects in communities where flooding and erosion had caused serious devastation.

Governor Obaseki had promise to bring succour to residents in communities ravaged by flood.

Ohonbamu said the EXCO approved construction work to arrest flooding and gully erosion in the following communities: Edo College and Ogiso-Osunde road in Ikpoba Okha Local Government; Emu-Orhodua road, Ambrose Alli University; and Igbe and Fugar-Agenebode Road.

“The first phase of the project, which has been completed, includes sites at Oshiobugie flood and gully erosion plain, Auchi; Queen Ede flood and gully erosion plain, Benin City and Ekehuan road gully/west moat flood and gully erosion catchment, Benin City,” said Ohonbamu.

He said ongoing restructuring and reconstruction of the Edo State College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, and the College of Education featured prominently during the session, adding “the governor expressed satisfaction with the status of the work done. He commended the transition from planning to execution phase, assuring that the funding for the projects has been secured. The boards of the schools would soon be constituted.”